Rescue services are trying to reach a climber in the Louki area of Mt. Olympus, in northern Greece, on Monday.

The Fire Brigade was notified at nearly 10.00 a.m. by another climber that the first man lost his balance and fell in a difficult to access point near the Mytikas peak.

A firefighter team, members of emergency rescue team EMAK from Thessaloniki and another from Larissa are on their way to the area.