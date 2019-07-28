You Can Take Your Time in Analipsi (Photos)

There are clocks in the village of Analipsi, a 45-minute drive up a steep and winding mountain road above the western city of Naufpaktos but after you’re there a while it doesn’t seem to matter because you begin to live by the rhythms of the day, anticipating the sunset over Lake Trihonida in the distance below.

The school that used to house all grades has long been empty, residents leaving for the nearby town of Thermo, many to the United States and Australia, leaving behind graciously decaying old stone houses where you can imagine people inside: cooking, laughing, gathering.

The sounds of the past linger and echo here, until the summer, when family return to their hold homes and those they left behind, enjoying the sweet remembrances, if only for a while, until the sun sets again on the village, mostly empty again.