You Can Take Your Time in Analipsi (Photos)

By Andy Dabilis July 28, 2019

As you walk along this cool, forest-covered lane in Analipsi you're struck by the quiet and the contrast with the brilliant sunlight ahead, and a single leaf that seems to be floating before your eyes. (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)

There are clocks in the village of Analipsi, a 45-minute drive up a steep and winding mountain road above the western city of Naufpaktos but after you’re there a while it doesn’t seem to matter because you begin to live by the rhythms of the day, anticipating the sunset over Lake Trihonida in the distance below.

The school that used to house all grades has long been empty, residents leaving for the nearby town of Thermo, many to the United States and Australia, leaving behind graciously decaying old stone houses where you can imagine people inside: cooking, laughing, gathering.

The sounds of the past linger and echo here, until the summer, when family return to their hold homes and those they left behind, enjoying the sweet remembrances, if only for a while, until the sun sets again on the village, mostly empty again.

You can see the village of Analipsi from a distance as you approach because so many of the homes are on the side of the mountain on which it sits (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)

There are the grand, if decaying remains of what were once find old homes around Analipsi in the settlement of Kampos, which has a review of Evinos River, known as Fidaris, or snake river because of its shape. (PHOTO: Yianna Antoniou)
You can’t find a better spot for a barbeque than this old water spout, the place where many villagers used to go for their water supply, in Kefalovryso. (PHOTO: Yianna Antoniou)
If there’s anything that Greeks, especially villagers, like more tham coffee or sitting around talking, it’s player cards. (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)
It doesn’t work anymore this old watermill, which stopped operating a half century, was where people took wheat to be turned into flour. (PHOTO: Yianna Antoniou)
Maybe it’s the mountain air or the lack of stress, but people in Analipsi live long indeed as the cemetery markers show many made it into their 90s or past 100. (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)
What would any Greek village be without a place where the men gather for a cold beer and talk? At Fotini’s Place they have a favorite spot for that. (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)
This abandoned home is in a prime spot on the side of a mountain with a view of Lake Trihonida but all that’s left to remind that someone lived here is the front gate. (PHOTO: Andy Dabilis)
The sun goes down in Greece in places other than Santorini and you can’t beat the view when it settles over Lake Trihonida in the valley below Analipsi above (PHOTO: Yianna Antoniou)
