ATHENS – An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked the capital Athens at 19:09 on Sunday.

According to the Institute of Geodynamics the tremor came from the same area of Magoula that produced the July 19 5.1 tremor.

Professor Akis Tselentis of the Institute of Geodynamics said the earthquake ‘is not a cause for concern, being part of the normal seismic activity following the July 19 earthquake.’