PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a Two-Day Working Visit to Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister will pay a two-day working visit to Cyprus on July 29.

Maximos Mansion has released the premier’s schedule:

Monday July 29

-09:30 Arrival at Larnaka International Airport

-10:25 Meeting with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades

-11:00 Bilateral Delegations Meeting

-12:30 Meeting with the President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris

-13:15 Lunch with the Ambassador of Greece

-15:00 Meetings with parliamentary party leaders

-17:40 Meetings with various associations and Bi-communal NGOs

-20:15 Dinner of the President of the Republic of Cyprus with the Prime Minister of Greece

Tuesday July 30

-09:00 Meeting with Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II

-09:35 Wreath-Laying at the Filakismena Mnimata memorial/cemetery

-09:55 Wreath-Laying at Tomb of Makedonitissa military cemetery

-10:35 Visit at Hellenic Force in Cyprus & Museum Tour

-12:00 Depart from Larnaka