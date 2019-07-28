PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a Two-Day Working Visit to Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister will pay a two-day working visit to Cyprus on July 29.
Maximos Mansion has released the premier’s schedule:
Monday July 29
-09:30 Arrival at Larnaka International Airport
-10:25 Meeting with President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades
-11:00 Bilateral Delegations Meeting
-12:30 Meeting with the President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris
-13:15 Lunch with the Ambassador of Greece
-15:00 Meetings with parliamentary party leaders
-17:40 Meetings with various associations and Bi-communal NGOs
-20:15 Dinner of the President of the Republic of Cyprus with the Prime Minister of Greece
Tuesday July 30
-09:00 Meeting with Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II
-09:35 Wreath-Laying at the Filakismena Mnimata memorial/cemetery
-09:55 Wreath-Laying at Tomb of Makedonitissa military cemetery
-10:35 Visit at Hellenic Force in Cyprus & Museum Tour
-12:00 Depart from Larnaka