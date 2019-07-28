After African Swine Fever Outbreak, Greece Bans Bulgarian Pork

Greece banned imports of pork from neighbor Bulgaria due to outbreaks of African swine fever, Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva said, adding that checks at the border would be increased to make sure no infected products get through.

Bulgaria has detected more than 20 outbreaks of African swine fever in pigs in industrial farms or backyards in the northern part of the Black Sea state, culling more than 50,000 pigs in July, said the news agency Reuters.

The luggage of visitors from Bulgaria will be checked for banned meat products although it wasn’t said how that would be dealt with given the numbers of people entering from that country through Greek checkpoints.

African swine fever is a highly contagious disease that affects pigs and wild boar. It does not affect humans. Pork is a popular meat in Greece and a staple for gyros and souvlaki among other dishes at restaurants and fast food spots.