Police: 1 Dead, 11 Others Shot Near Brooklyn Playground

NEW YORK (AP) — Gunfire at a large, outdoor event in Brooklyn killed one man and injured at least 11 others late Saturday night, police said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday morning that the shooting in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville “shattered a peaceful neighborhood event.”

A New York City police spokesman said around 3:30 a.m. Sunday that 12 people had been shot, including a 38-year-old man who was dead on arrival at a local hospital. Police said the man was shot once in the head. The spokesman did not know the man’s identity and did not provide updates about the conditions of the others.

No arrests have been made, and police did not offer any details about possible suspects.

At least six people had been transported to local hospitals by just after midnight, with some in serious condition, a New York City fire department spokesman said earlier. He described the scene at the time as “fluid.”