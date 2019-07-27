Greece: Cabinet Meeting Concludes, Taxation Bill Tabled in Parliament

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gave instructions for the rapid implementation of the government’s reforms and the commitment of the ministers to the government’s program, during Friday’s cabinet meeting, the first one to be held at Maximos Mansion behind closed doors.

The cabinet decided the speedy tabling of the government’s first taxation bill in parliament, reducing property tax (ENFIA) for some 3.9 million taxpayers, compared to the proposals of the previous government. The draft of the bill was tabled in parliament in the same afternoon.

“The first tax bill including the ENFIA reduction and the improvement of (SYRIZA’s) 120-installment of debt payment framework will be submitted on Friday in the Parliament,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Friday afternoon in an interview with Open TV. He underlined that these changes will be immediately implemented, while the next tax changes for businesses and individual taxpayers will follow.

Next week will also see the first omnibus bill tabled at the plenary, which will help facilitate the governance of municipalities as well as regions, following the new electoral law. The law has complicated governance at local level by not guaranteeing majority to the mayor. The draft bill will consolidate the mayor’s and the district governor’s majority in finance commissions, among other issues.

The omnibus bill also includes the abolition of the university asylum law, the creation of a new ministry of digital governance, the reinforcement of the Archaeological Resources Fund which handles receipts from museums and sites, and the home delivery of pharmaceuticals to cancer patients.

Greece’s preparedness against any repercussions from a possible hard Brexit was also set as a top issue.

The ministerial cabinet meeting began as per schedule at 16:00 and after its conclusion two hours later, ministers left Maximos Mansion without making statements to the media.