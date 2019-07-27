AHEPA Donates $10,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, TN – This week, AHEPA Supreme President George G. Horiates was joined by AHEPA Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Chair and Past Supreme President (PSP) Ike Gulas in Memphis, Tennessee. It was announced on July 25 that PSP Gulas hosted the Supreme President as AHEPA once again presented St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with $10,000 to continue AHEPA’s endeavor to lead the fight against Cooley’s Anemia.

Ashley Trotter, an Executive with the research institution, kindly thanked AHEPA for all it has done over the years. She said, “AHEPA’s support has been there for our Cooley’s researchers for decades. We thank all of the members of AHEPA, you are a shining example of a wonderful organization that does GREAT things.”

Cooley’s Anemia, known as Thalassemia, is a fatal genetic blood disorder which affects people of Mediterranean descent. Many children diagnosed with the disease receive blood transfusions every two weeks and painful drug injections with an infusion pump every night of their lives.

“AHEPA strives to help mankind- we donate to medical research for many causes and provide medical support to many institutions including the AHEPA and Evangelismos hospitals in Greece. As for our decades long battle against Cooley’s Anemia, AHEPA is also proud of our partnership with Saint Jude’s here in Memphis, Tennessee,” noted Supreme President Horiates.

Helping to find cures and reduce the suffering of children is just one of the many ways AHEPA gives back to the community. Visit the AHEPA website to donate to one of our many causes, such as finding the cure for Cooley’s, and tell your friends about the good work the AHEPA is doing. The more members we have, the more people we have to defend Hellenism and to help us make a difference!

More information is available online: https://ahepa.org/.