St. Irene Chrysovalantou Festival in Astoria Runs July 25-28 (Video)

ASTORIA – The festival at St. Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria began on Thursday, July 25 with a large crowd in attendance for the annual celebration, a highlight event of the summer for Queens’ residents.

The opening day started off with the blessing presided over by His Grace Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Abbot of the Sacred Patriarchal and Stavropegial Orthodox Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou. He was assisted by Fr. Apostolos Manoloudis, Fr. Nikolaos Kalafatis, Fr. Nikolaos Gourdoupis, and Fr. Gerasimos Balas.



At the festival, 32 volunteers are working at various posts. Attendance is expected to peak on the afternoon of Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday, the traditional procession of the icon will take place.

On Saturday, July 27, the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will celebrate the Great Vespers, and on Sunday, July 28, he will preside over the Divine Liturgy which will be followed by the traditional procession.

On the evening of July 24, Vespers and the Mystery of the Sacred Eucharist were celebrated by Bishop Ierotheos.