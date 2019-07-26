A musical evening on August Full Moon at the Acropolis Museum

ATHENS – On Thursday 15 August 2019, at 9 p.m., the Acropolis Museum invites visitors to its entrance courtyard on a musical journey under the August Full Moon. Exceptional artists Eirini Toumpaki, Andreas Lafis, Maria Anamaterou and Sotiris Karistinos and their orchestra will perform beloved songs by great Greek songwriters and composers (Kostas Makedonas, Lavrentis Mahairitsas, George Dalaras, Haris Alexiou, Dionysis Savvopoulos).

On this day, the Museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 midnight (entry will be free from 8pm onwards), and visitors will be able to enjoy the permanent exhibition galleries as well as the temporary exhibition ‘Chisel and Memory. The contribution of marble craftsmanship to the restoration of the Acropolis monuments’.

The restaurant of the second floor will be open during the same hours (telephone reservations on +30 210 9000915) and also the ground floor café.

Moreover, on the same day visitors will have the opportunity to participate in presentations at the archaeological excavation titled ‘Walking in the ancient neighborhood of the Acropolis Museum’, as follows:

English: 12 noon & 5 p.m.

Greek: 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Duration: 45 minutes

Participation: Limited to 20 visitors per session. For registration, please refer to the Information Desk at the Museum entrance on the same day. First-in first-served.

Price: Only the general admission fee to the Museum is required (10 euro).