At least Greek Olympic sprinter cheats Kostas Kenteris, who won gold in the 100 meters at the 2000 Sydney games, and Katerina Thanou, who won silver in the same event for the women there, skulked away into the night after disgracing Greece ahead of the 2004 Athens Games when they missed a drug test after faking a motorcycle accident.

You don’t hear from them anymore, and rightfully so, because they were world-class stains for the country if not for the Olympics, …