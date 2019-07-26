Greek No Smoking Crusade Will Start in Parliament

ATHENS – Going where no Prime Minister has gone before, new Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pledge to have no smoking laws finally enforced will begin in the place where it’s most ignored – the Parliament.

Greek lawmakers and staff light up in the building where they passed laws barring people from doing so in enclosed public buildings and spaces but that’s also gone unenforced in a country with one of the highest rates of smoking in the European Union and world.

The new New Democracy administration has pledged to finally make people put out their butts where they shouldn’t be smoking and said that police will help enforce the law as inspectors who have the right to issue fines have faced harassment and intimidation.

There was no word on what would happen if someone is caught smoking in Parliament as the previous Alternate Health Minister, Pavlos Polakis from the deposed Radical Left SYRIZA, smoked in the health ministry, at a No Smoking news conference and in clubs, taunting European Union officials and daring anyone to stop him.

After the Parliament, the crackdown will go to ministries, hospitals, schools and other places where social services are provided, officials said, targeting offenders which have included teachers, students, doctors, patients, staff and visitors.

A tough no smoking law was passed in 2008 by a previous New Democracy regime which promptly failed to enforce it, the same as every government since with politicians reluctant to lose the votes of smokers who are nevertheless a minority despite their huge numbers.

The decision to move ahead swiftly was taken during a meeting chaired by Mitsotakis which included Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and his deputy Vassilis Kontozamanis, said Kathimerini.

Officials also decided to launch a campaign to boost public awareness of the dangers of both active and passive smoking as authorities plan to spread the crackdown from public services to public places – bars, restaurants and cafes – over the coming months, the paper said.

It won’t be easy. Taverns, bars, and restaurants often put ash trays out in violation of the law and there’s been no reports in recent years of any offenders being fined or otherwise punished, providing an incentive for smoking to go on.

But not authorities were said to be confident this latest crackdown – there have been others that quickly fell by the wayside – will work, believing most people don’t want smoking to go on in public buildings.

A survey by the Institute of Public Health found 76 percent of citizens are angry that Greece is the only European Union country that does not enforce a legislated ban on smoking in public areas. A total of 83.8 percent of respondents said they believe that the non-enforcement of the ban is a sign of the country’s “cultural decline.”

Under the law, municipal police, the Coast Guard, local authorities and state health inspectors share responsibility for conducting checks to ensure the anti-smoking law is being enforced and police are supposed to intervene only when called in.

In his first meeting with the head of the country’s Body of Inspectors for Health and Welfare Services (SEYYP,) Stavros Evangelatos, Kikilias said this government is serious and not just conducting a brief public relations flurry to garner attention.

SEYYP will investigate reports of smoking at places where social services are provided while also seeking to enforce the anti-smoking law and there will be a phone line for people to make complaints. Public sector offenders face disciplinary action and fines up to 500 euros ($556.58.)

Volunteers from the Greek Cancer Society and the municipality of Alimos, a coastal suburb of Athens, said they would put up banners on beaches there urging smokers not to use the sand as an ashtray for disposal.