Greece: Mati Cleared of Flammable Materials

ATHENS – “The area of Mati is being cleared of flammable materials, 72 hours after the Prime Minister’s commitment,” the government’s office said on Friday in a statement.

“Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised during the policy platform statements on Monday that the plot of land in Mati, where 20,000 tons of flammable material has been collected over the past year, will be immediately cleaned. Works already started early on Friday following the submission of a legislative act on Thursday enabling the central administration to intervene in order to deal with the consequences of natural disasters,” the government added.