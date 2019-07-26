Mitsotakis: The Upgrading of the Primary Sector is a Main Political Priority

ATHENS – The central political priority of the country’s development model is the upgrading of the primary sector, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday during a meeting to the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

The first priority, for the new government, is the negotiation of the new CFP, the Prime Minister said pointing to the importance of moving to “smart” agriculture while respecting the environment.

Also, the government’s absolute priority is to tackle illicit Greek products, which – as he explained – affect both producers and consumers.

We will have an ambitious agenda to implement, Voridis pledges

The priorities of the government’s agricultural policy dominated the meeting between the political leadership of the Rural Development and Food Ministry and the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

“We will have an ambitious agenda to implement and move in that direction,” Rural Development and Food Minister Makis Voridis said, adding that it includes, among other things, “the negotiation for the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)”, which will focus on the interests of the Greek producers.

The Rural Development and Food Minister stressed that the issue of “illegal naming of Greek products and imitation of Greek products was also part of the agenda of the discussions.”

They also referred to the development of a strategic plan “focusing on agricultural production and the strengthening of the income of the Greek producers” while at the same time “setting high environmental targets, aiming at the production of high quality products and increased added value by utilizing more modern technologies,” the minister said.