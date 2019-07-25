Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 Honors 18-Year President

MANHASSET, NY – AHEPA Gold Coast Chapter 456 held their year-end meeting and elections at the exclusive Swan Club in Roslyn, NY on June 12. The special meeting also celebrated Chapter President John G. Levas for his 30-year membership, including 18 years as Chapter President.

Levas has also served as District Treasurer and District Secretary. Without a doubt, these past 30 years, Levas has dedicated most of his life to the Order of AHEPA.

Earlier this year, Levas had informed his chapter that he would be relocating to North Carolina. Although the chapter knew he would not return as president, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he was nominated for the office of president and his response was “I respectfully decline.”

Levas was honored to have most of his chapter members present. Also there were several AHEPA dignitaries including Past Supreme President Andrew Zachariades, Supreme Vice President Jimmy Kokotas, Supreme Governor George Karatzia, District 6 Governor Lou Katsos, District 6 Marshall Paul Macropoulos, Past Supreme Governor Tom Dushas, Past District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes, Past District 6 Governor Ted Stamas, Past District 6 Treasurer Ted Malgarinos, Past District 6 Director of Membership James Zafiros, Constantine Cassis 170 Chapter President and District 6 Director of Operations Anastasios Stampolis, Harry Fotiadis- Chapter President of James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone 405, and Nick Calogredes, Port Jefferson 319 Chapter President.

A special greeting was read from Supreme President George E. Loucas.