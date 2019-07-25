Seeking Fiscal Allies, Mitsotakis Plans August Visits to Berlin, Paris

ATHENS – Moving fast in a bid to get support for his plans to try to rework parts of Greece’s bailout terms with European creditors, new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to take his case to the leaders of Germany and France.

Mitsotakis is scheduled to go to Paris to meet French President Emanuel Macron on Aug. 30 or later and on Aug. 29 to see German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has already said that the Greek Premier – a colleague of hers in the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) can’t count on a “discount” for new terms.

The Greek leader wants to reduce from 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) a primary surplus set by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

That was part of the terms of a 2015 third rescue package for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($95.89 billion) in a deal signed by former Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who was ousted by Mitsotakis in July 7 snap elections.

The Troika has also signaled that while there’s no opposition yet to Mitsotakis’ plan to cut taxes that he still has to meet fiscal targets or otherwise risk triggering automatic spending cuts. He said he can both through growth in luring back foreign investors scared off by SYRIZA’s 29 percent corporate rate and hard-core Leftists trying to keep out all foreign businesses.

Mitsotakis said he wanted to immediately start the long-delayed 8-billion euro ($8.92 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ southern coast but that has already been pushed back to the end of the year.

He said his reforms will put Greece in a better position negotiate a lower surplus for 2021 with its creditors in 2021 but would meet the goal for this year and 2020. He may be hampered, however, by a barrage of handouts Tsipras gave in the form of pension bonuses and tax cuts – after he slashed benefits and raised taxes – in a failed bid to win re-election.

That took some 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) from the primary surplus, which doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($363.47 billion) in three bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures and which was built larger than expected by SYRIZA holding back payments to those owed money by the state.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the visits will seek to “first restore confidence and secondly to discuss the priorities and the premier’s reform plan,” and goals.