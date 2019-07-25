Fotis Dulos, Estranged Husband of Missing Mom, Wants Charges Dropped

By Associated Press July 25, 2019

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos stands during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five wants two charges against him dropped.

Attorney Norm Pattis on Wednesday filed a motion in Stamford Superior Court arguing there is “no basis in evidence or law” to charge his client Fotis Dulos with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

The motion comes exactly two months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school.

The case has attracted media attention, which Pattis says prompted prosecutors to “clearly put the cart before the horse in charging the defendant.”

Police allege Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Tronconis discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Jennifer Dulos’ family released a statement urging anyone with information about the disappearance to come forward.

