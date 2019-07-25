Defense Minister Meets Top-Level US, NATO Official

ATHENS – National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Wednesday met with US Air Chief Marshal and chair of NATO’s military committee Sir Stuart Peach, who is paying an official visit to Greece.

The meeting emphasised developments in the wider Middle East-North Africa-eastern Mediterranean region, and Sir Stuart was briefed on Greece’s national defense policy as well as about major issues and priorities of the Greek Armed Forces, in the presence of the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Christos Christodoulou.

Panagiotopoulos also met the same day with Ambassador of Canada to Greece Mark Allen with whom he discused the strengthening of bilateral cooperation and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.