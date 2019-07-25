Former SYRIZA Minister Polakis Facing Lifting of Immunity

ATHENS – Provocative former Radical Left SYRIZA minister Pavlos Polakis’ immunity from prosecution should be lifted, Parliament’s Ethics Committee recommended, so he can face charges of unlawfully recording a phone call with Bank of Greek Gov. Yannis Stournaras and slandering the head of the workers’ union of Greece’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), Stamatis Poulis.

The full Parliament will vote on July 30 whether to pave the way for the fiery Polakis, who former Premier Alexis Tsipras let free to attack party rivals, would wind up in court to answer the accusations.

Eight lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy, center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) and far-right Greek Solution voted in favor of lifting immunity, while those from the KKE Communists and the MeRA25 of former SYRIZA finance minister Yanis Varoufakis voted to keep protection for Polakis.

The session saw SYRIZA’s former government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, known for spinning Leftist policies, have a heated verbal scrap with New Democrachy’s Haralambos Athanasiou, the committee’s chairman, before storming out before the vote.

Tzanakopoulos denounced the process as “revanchist” and a “derailment” of regulations that require a three-day interval between the time someone is summoned and when the committee convenes, noting that Polakis was given only one day.

The committee said it was done because of time restraints and that otherwise the statute of limitations on the charges could have expired but Tzanakopoulos said it should have gone to a parliamentary preliminary investigative committee.

He accused New Democracy of “authoritarianism” and “arbitrariness” and said he was upset that a majority on the committee wanted Polakis “to be tried like any citizen” and avoid it as a privileged politician who shouldn’t have to go to court.

The phone call came to light in February when Polakis was Alternate Health Minister and was upset a loan he had received became public and got the attention of news services internationally.

Stournaras asked for a probe of Polakis, who has immunity unless lifted by Parliament, and said that the-then minister was interfering with the independence of the central bank and trying to tell him how to do his job.

THREAT MADE

The call was released, the details confirmed by the provocative Polakis, and a prosecutor investigated how it happened and whether confidentiality laws about recording calls were breached although even if it’s found the minister did it he can’t be charged unless his immunity is lifated.

He also accused Stournaras of leaking the loan details to the press after being informed by his “associates” in Attica Bank, which approved the 100,000-euro ($113,261) loan that was secured as a second mortgage on a home in Crete that already had a 300,000-euro mortgage ($339,782) against it.

Stournaras denied being behind the leaked story that appeared in the newspaper Proto Thema although he and SYRIZA and Tsipras were feuding openly.

Polakis said if Stournaras didn’t investigate rivals of SYRIZA that, “I will come down there and will not leave if you do not order an inquiry,” the recording transcripts said.

Polakis confirmed he obtained the loan, saying on Facebook that he was forced to seek the funds “to meet family and political life needs,” setting off a furor from his many critics who said he got favorable treatment with the bank fast-tracking a loan others can’t get.

Greek banks are buried under a mountain of bad loans, including to political parties and businesses who didn’t repay. Attica Bank is under the supervision of the Bank of Greece.

Responding to criticism on social media, Polakis admitted to having applied for the loans in order to “cope with” family and professional demands after experiencing a significant reduction in earnings as a result of having to give up his job as a surgeon.

Polakis reportedly pushed Stournaras to have the bank review loans and borrowings from political rivals of SYRIZA, including a newspaper on Crete controlled by the family of then- main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis – now Prime Minister- as well as Proto Thema’s financial dealings.