Rep. Sarbanes on His Visit to U.S.-Mexico Border

BALTIMORE, MD – Greek-American Congressman John Sarbanes, representing Maryland’s Third Congressional District, recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border to see the conditions at detention facilities firsthand. He released the following statement about his visit:

“In detention facilities across the U.S.-Mexico border, refugees, asylum seekers and other immigrants — including infants and children — are being held in overcrowded and dangerous conditions. I encourage you to review the report [available online] recently prepared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Inspector General.

“Last week, I traveled to southeast Texas to see these facilities firsthand. I came away with renewed conviction that DHS must take immediate steps to drastically improve the treatment of detainees, which right now is far from humane. What we witnessed at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stations and detention centers was jarring. Dozens of adult, single men crammed for weeks into holding cells that were designed to hold only a few detainees for a short period of time. Hundreds fenced into areas with bright, 24-hour lights and not enough room to sleep. Lack of regular access to basic hygiene such as toothbrushes and showers. We saw unaccompanied minors and families warehoused in chain-link pods, waiting for days on end to have their fate determined by a broken immigration system that treats them with a hard edge and a punitive impulse.

“The Trump Administration’s failure to establish a humane and orderly process for managing the influx of new migrants from Central America is creating havoc at our southern border. There is no excuse for the shocking conditions we are seeing in many facilities. Even the shameful policy of separating children from their parents has yet to be completely resolved.

“Our nation has the capability and resources to fix this problem, if only we would muster the will. In Congress, I will continue using our oversight authority to apply pressure on the Administration to dramatically improve the treatment of migrants. At the same time, I will work closely with my colleagues to advance policies that help stem this crisis and ensure that all refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in government custody receive humane and compassionate care.”

A full account of Rep. Sarbanes visit is available online.