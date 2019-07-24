Archbishop Nikitas Speaks to TNH Shortly before his Enthronement

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain will be enthroned on Saturday July 27 at the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral of London. Archbishop Nikitas was elected unanimously by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Wednesday June 12, succeeding Archbishop Gregorios who retired from active ministry.

Metropolitan Emmanuel of France will preside over the service of the enthronement representing His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, assisted by visitor hierarchs from Greece and Europe. …