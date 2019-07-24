Greek Welfare Bonuses Safe, No Taxes for Lower-Income

ATHENS – Accused by his political rival of being an elitist, new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis kept to his pledge to protect Greece’s lower-income sector, keeping welfare subsidies in place and announcing the tax-free threshold won’t be lowered.

The former ruling premier, Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, gave benefits in a bid to win re-election before being ousted in July 7 snap elections and said he was also going to hold back taxes for those previously exempt – after he had agreed to tax them.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the new government will also keep to promises and will set a tax rate at 9 percent for those with incomes under 10,000 euros ($11,140,) leaving Tsipras no room to complain that New Democracy wouldn’t help the most vulnerable.

Ironically, he had pledged to protect workers, pensioners and the poor before hitting them with more brutal measures so that his government in the summer of 2015 could get a third bailout, for 86 billion euros ($95.8 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

Petsas said all of the recently announced tax breaks will be included in a draft bill to be tabled in Parliament in the coming period, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

He said there wouldn’t be a fiscal gap because of the tax breaks – which so far have the okay of the country’s creditors, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

The lenders will have envoys monitoring Greece’s economic performance for years to make sure fiscal targets are hit, otherwise automatic spending cuts could be triggered a debt relief plan giving the country more time to repay 326 billion euros ($363.16 billion) could be in jeopardy.

Petsas said there would be 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) in spending cuts he said would be paid for by ceilings on public spending in other agencies, an expansion of online transactions and growth revenues that Mitsotakis said he would bring.

He have to also deal, however, with the effect of a rampage of handouts that Tsipras gave in pension bonuses and tax cuts, after slashing benefits and raising taxes, which took some 1.7 billion euros ($1.89 billion) out of a primary surplus, and with tourism monies seen falling after five straight record years brought a boost.