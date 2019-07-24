Greek Cops Will Help Enforce Ignored No Smoking Law

ATHENS – No Greek government’s been able to do it yet, but the new New Democracy administration is so bent on enforcing ignored no smoking laws that police will join the cause, to aid inspectors who have been harassed and intimidated.

Setting an example right off the bat, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ban will start in Parliament, where workers, lawmakers and others have been lighting up freely with impunity, especially in the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA government.

The Premier said police will be used to make sure the law is being followed and that there is no smoking in indoor public places, which is supposed to include cafes, tavernas, bars and restaurants who put ash trays down with the silverware.

Ironically, Greece has among the toughest anti-smoking laws in Europe but a half dozen laws and updates have never been enforced despite a few half-hearted crackdowns that turned out to be public relations exercises.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey on smoking in May 2017, 87 percent of Greeks said they have come across people smoking in bars and 78 percent in restaurants – compared to the European Union average of 20 percent and 9 percent respectively.

The proportion of Greeks who smoke is estimated to be 27.3 percent, according to the Hellenic placing Greece second behind only Bulgaria in Europe.