Floating Candles Mark First Date of Deadly Fires, Mati’s Fate

MATI, Greece — A year after the July, 23, 2018 wildfires swept northeast of Greece’s capital, killing 102, new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis went to the seaside village of Mati – where charred buildings remain – and residents floated candles in the water.

That’s where survivors ran into the sea to try to escape a conflagration so fast and high that one said it looked like, “The sky was on fire,” as he stayed inside a thick stone house and watched it roar over his roof.

The ceremony was held on the beach to commemorate the deadly event that killed some who were on cliffs above the sea, facing a decision whether to jump and likely land on rocks or find another way to survive.

Survivors and well-wishers released floating candles into the sea hours after religious services were held at Orthodox Churches across the area where more than a thousand homes were destroyed.

Some of the people who died were trapped by flames – many in cars mistakenly directed into the path of the inferno – and others drowned in the sea while trying to escape thick smoke and as the Greek Navy wasn’t sent, leaving it to private boats and fishermen to pluck some survivors from the water.

Mitsotakis and other politicians didn’t speak after the service but it as earlier announced that there would be relief measures, including no property taxes for five years fore affected homeowners and the release of 31 million euros ($34.53 million) in an emergency fund for the injured and guaranteeing continuing treatment and medicines for burn victims.

“Today is a day of remembrance, one year after a national tragedy,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, announcing the tax breaks for some 4,000 people who have so far failed to qualify for the benefit.

As residents of the fire-hit areas held a silent march in Mati, fire crews battled a new blaze in the area, burning pine forest outside the port of Rafina, a reminder of Greece’s sad legacy of frequent summer fires, many reportedly set to clear woods so developers could build homes with no government yet passing a law preventing building on burned land.

Outside Rafina, not far from Mati, three planes and two helicopters dropped water, helping fire crews control the blaze that had threatened homes and forced the closure of a main road for several hours, blocking access to seaside areas popular with swimmers during the summer, coinciding with the event of the disaster.

The Mati catastrophe was made worse, critics and independent analysts said, by a chaotic and confused response by the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA who had no evacuation or disasters and accused in a TV documentary of trying to hide and downplay the death toll.

Ministers, emergency services directors and much of the pro-government media at the time initially pointed to a concerted arson plan, the effects of climate change and even the haphazard way the coastal and pine-covered settlement developed over the decades without strict town planning regulations set.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)