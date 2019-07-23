Greece Condemns Blowing-up of Thymios Liolis Monument in Albania

ATHENS – The Greek foreign ministry, in an announcement, expressed “horror and concern” over the destruction of a monument dedicated to early 20th-century Greek fighter Thymios Liolis at the village of Krania in southern Albania, which was blown up at around dawn on Tuesday.

Strongly condemning the action, the foreign ministry also repeated its standing position that “provocations counter to the Greek ethnic minority and, ultimately, to Greek-Albanian relations, must be immediately investigated and resolved, with those responsible brought to justice.”

Athens expects the Albanian side to take the necessary steps to restore a sense of security for the ethnic Greek minority as soon as possible, the ministry added.

“The foreign ministry and Greek Embassy, as well as our consular authorities in Albania, are closely following this case,” the announcement said.