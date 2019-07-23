Greek-Australian Charged with Shooting 16-Year-Old Brother

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – A 21-year-old Greek-Australian man, Dimitri Gatis, has been charged with the attempted murder of his 16-year-old brother Alex Gatis, following a shooting at the family home in Lockleys, a suburb of Adelaide, Australia, at 9:30 AM on July 22, according to Australia’s 7News.

The teenager was reportedly shot in the stomach through the window of the home, 7News reported.

The parents were not at home at the time on vacation in Greece, but have cut their trip short to return to Australia, 9News reported.

The elder Gatis was also charged with drug trafficking and firearms offences following his arrest on Monday night, 7News reported adding that “Dimitri Gatis did not apply for bail” and appeared in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Alex underwent more surgery on Tuesday, according to 9News, and remains in serious condition. Following the shooting, he was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, 7News reported, adding that the teenager “is believed to have lost part of his spleen and pancreas in the incident.”

Dimitri Gatis “was remanded in custody and outside the hearing, his uncle said the family will support each other,” adding that “We have a close family,” 9News reported.

The family remains in disbelief over the incident, pointing out that “the brothers love each other,” 9News reported.

In the courtroom, Gatis “remained silent and his lawyer did not apply for bail – but did indicate he hopes there might be a resolution in the case,” 9News reported.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“I was informed with much pain of the shooting of our Greek-Australian 16-year-old young man Alex Gatis from Adelaide and hasten to express my sincere sadness regarding this tragic event; and at the same time my best wishes to our dearest Alex Gatis and his family for a speedy recovery and convey the paternal wishes and love of His All Holiness, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

“Violence can never be blessed or justified under any condition and definitely does not express the ethos and spirit of our civilized country of Australia. Violence can also never be blessed by the Orthodox Church and our Ecumenical Patriarchate. I have made contact by telephone with His Grace Bishop Nikandros of Doryleon, Archepiscopal Vicar in Adelaide, and have asked him to visit Alex who is in a critical yet stable condition in hospital, so he may responsibly inform me of any progress with his health. I am certain that our Lord Jesus Christ and His Mother Mary will be of assistance.”