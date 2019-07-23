Archbishop Elpidophoros Impresses in Washington, DC

By Anthony J. Limberakis, MD July 23, 2019

FILE - On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle held a dinner in honor of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, with special guest in attendance, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem. (Photo: GOA/John Mindala)

If the Archbishop’s recent whirlwind tour in the Nation’s Capital left you with memories and impressions of the late Archbishop Iakovos, you were not alone. Less than 30 days from his enthronement, Archbishop Elpidophoros swept into Washington, DC with a thousand other religious and civic leaders for the second State Department sponsored Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. but his reception was like no other in recent memory. The Archons who participated in the State …

