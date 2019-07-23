Greece Tells Turkey to Back Off Cyprus Drilling, Ankara Seeks Deal

With signs that Turkey wants to roll back tough talk as it continues to have energy research ships in Cypriot waters, Greece’s new New Democracy administration has signaled it’s willing to deal but only if the drilling stops first.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Parliament while he prefers negotiations – even as Turkey has stepped up provocations – that Greece “will not tolerate threats of war, provocative acts and unilateral claims” but will promote a policy of “good neighborly relations and respect for international law and treaties.”

“We will make this absolutely clear to Turkey and to international fora. To the extent that Turkey’s European prospects become less visible, a policy that takes this new reality into account becomes mandatory,” he added.

He said it was a “self-evident” condition for reunification talks to restart that Turkey has to pull out drillships in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) where they continue to operate despite denunciation, including from the United States and the European Union that Turkey has been trying to join since 2005.

That came as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country wants to repair deteriorating relations and cool tensions in the Aegean and East Mediterranean where there was fear of a conflict over potentially lucrative energy revenues.

Cyprus – a member of the EU – isn’t recognized by Turkey, which bars Cypriot ships and planes, adding to the worries. Cyprus has licensed foreign companies to drill in its EEZ, parts of which Turkey doesn’t recognize either.

The US energy giant ExxonMobil has reported a major gas find in Cypriot waters and while President Nicos Anastasiades said he was willing to share revenues with Turkish-Cypriots who’ve been occupying the northern third since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion, that wasn’t enough for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci – who had proposed a joint energy committee, which Anastasiades rejected.

Speaking to local broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey, which has two ships now drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ and planned to send two more has no plans to put more ships there for now, although Turkish warships are in the region.

WHAT’S THE DEAL?

He cautioned, however, that while Turkey wants to work out a compromise that it wouldn’t allow any interference its sovereign rights, which are in dispute.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said Greece cannot accept “behaviors that directly dispute our territorial integrity and our sovereign rights, and violate international treaties,” as he joined the debate, said Kathimerini.

He also rebuked Turkey’s “illegal” actions in the EEZ of an EU country and said that Greece – which, along with Turkey and the former Colonial ruler, the United Kingdom, which still has military bases, are guarantors of security for the island, will keep communications open.

“We sincerely hope that Turkey also aims for the same,” he said. “We are waiting for evidence of its (good) intentions, which, however, we have yet to see.”

Cyprus government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasides and Akinci are due to meet informally on Aug. 9 as they have essentially stopped talking since the 2017 breakdown of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Those negotiations ended when Akinci and Erdogan said 35,000-strong Turkish army on the occupied lands would never be removed and as they wanted the right to militarily intervene again when they wanted to.