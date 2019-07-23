Memorial Ceremony Held for the Victims of Mati Fire

ATHENS – The memorial ceremony for the 102 victims of the Mati fire was held on the first anniversary of the disaster on Tuesday.

Newly elected Attica governor Giorgos Patoulis reiterated the prime minister’s promise for immediate restoration, saying that “this is what we will do right away”.

On his part, the mayor of Rafina Evangelos Bournous said that legislative measures have been taken. “The current government has shown from the first moment that it wants to solve the problems that have accumulated so as to restore normality in people’s lives and allow them to return to their homes,” he stressed.