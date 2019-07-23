Αrchbishop Makarios of Australia Urges: Never Forget Our Cyprus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – His Eminence Archbishop Makarios of Australia on the occasion of the tragic 45th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus presided over the Divine Liturgy on July 21 at the Annunciation Cathedral of the Theotokos in Sydney. At the end of the Liturgy a Service was offered for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives during the invasion and for the healing of the victims of the Turkish army’s atrocities.

In attendance were the Cypriot Presidential Commissioner Fotis Fotiou, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in Australia Martha Mavrommati, and the Ambassador of Greece to Australia Ekaterini Xagorari.

Archbishop Makarios in his sermon made reference to the tragedy of Cyprus and declared that even with the passage of time the injustice which was carried out in Cyprus will not be forgotten.

The Archbishop mentioned with respect and compassion the 200,000 refugees who were forced to leave their homelands, and he also commemorated the late Archbishop and President of Cyprus Makarios III, the 4,000 dead, and the 1,619 missing.

Last but not least, the Archbishop urged the attendees not to forget the pain of the people who lost not only their relatives and friends, but also their homes and their land.