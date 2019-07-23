Tsipras Says New Democracy Both Populist and Elitist

ATHENS – After international media reported new Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy had defeated the populist Radical Left SYRIZA in July 7 snap elections, former Premier Alexis Tsipras, defending his record of reneging on anti-austerity vows, said it was the Conservatives and not his party who panders to the people.

“You are giving a little to the many and a lot to the few,” said Tsipras as he criticized privatizations planned by New Democracy – after he had also tried to sell off state assets in further breaking his promises and then claiming it was necessary for a recovery.

Tsipras’ government was blamed by the developers of the long-delayed 8-billion euro ($8.95 billion) abandoned Hellenikon International Airport for blocking the project for 4 ½ years with Mitsotakis now saying it will start construction by the end of the year.

When he was in power, Tsipras said the project was necessary but did nothing to keep elements in his party from trying to stymie it at the same time he said Greece critically needed foreign investors to push a recovery he said he had brought.

Tsipras doubted whether Mitsotakis will continue some of the few relief measures that SYRIZA implemented although the Leftists had cut benefits in a number of areas, including health care, for the disabled, and fuel oil assistance. He said New Democracy is elitist at the same time he said it is populist.

It was Tsipras’ regime that was touted as populist and as he promised to bring a Leftist revolution throughout Europe before he, too, bowed to the country’s creditors to get a third bailout in 2015 of 86 billion euros ($96.22 billion) that came with more harsh measures he swore to reject but then implemented, saying it wasn’t his fault because he had no choice.

He also punished workers, pensioners and the poor while going back on his word to put a 75 percent tax on the rich, “Crush the oligarchy,” not let banks foreclosure on primary homes and imposing an avalanche of tax hikes and new taxes.

Speaking ahead of a confidence vote in Parliament, Tsipras accused New Democracy of exploiting his deal that gave away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia to a newly-renamed North Macedonia.

He also ripped Mitsotakis for naming former Greek Police chief Constantinos Tsouvalas, fired after last summer’s deadly fires in eastern Attica, as General Secretary at the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection after being ousted for his failures in the response to the deadly fires.