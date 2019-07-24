Church of Crete Offers Condolences to Suzanne Eaton’s Family

IRAKLION, CRETE – The Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of Crete expressed condolences and sympathy on behalf of the local Semi-autonomous Church of Crete to the family of the scientist, biologist Suzanne Eaton, who was murdered a few days ago while on the island as participant in an International conference taking place at the Orthodox Academy of Crete.

In an official announcement, the Church of Crete declares its “uncompromising support to the relatives and colleagues of the late Suzanne, a scientist of recognized and international prestige, who made great contributions to research and science, and who also felt a particular love for Crete.”

The Church also congratulated the police authorities of Crete for their decisive contribution in solving the case immediately. The message stressed the need for “absolute respect for the sanctity of the person and the value of human life” and emphasized “the urgent duty of every person to assist in every way in the establishment of peaceful coexistence and a true community of all people, based on mutual respect and dignity.”

It should be noted that Eaton’s killer happens to be the son of a priest of the Church of Crete.