Commemoration of the Tragic 45th Anniversary of the Invasion of Cyprus (Pics & Vid)

PORT WASINGTON, NY – The commemoration of the tragic 45th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus began with the memorial service following the Divine Liturgy at the Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on July 21. The event, organized by the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the Consulate General of Greece in New York, sent a clear message that …