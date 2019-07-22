Greece: Wildfire Breaks Out in Arcadia, Peloponnese

By ANA July 22, 2019

(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

TRIPOLI, Greece – A wildfire broke out on Monday afternoon in Arcadia, central Peloponnese, in a forest at Kato Doliana in the municipality of North Kinouria.

Twenty-two firefighters with 11 vehicles and a ground team are taking part in the fire-fighting effort, as well as four PZL fire-fighting aircraft.

According to the fire brigade, the fire currently poses no threat to inhabited areas.

Meanwhile firefighters are stilll trying to contain the widlfire that broke out earlier on Monday at the Klakova area near Megalopolis, also in the Peloponnese, according to the fire brigade.

