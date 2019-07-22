Greece to Extend Deadline in a Tender for Casino in Hellenikon Project

ATHENS – Greek authorities will extend a deadline in a tender for a casino in the Hellinikon project, currently ending in July 31, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Georgiadis said he was optimistic over developments in the project and noted that a meeting was currently underway at the ministry with the aim of moving the Hellinikon project forward, especially the casino issue. “Our goal is to issue joint ministerial decisions in August to be followed by a tender for the casino,” he said and underlined that one can see everything that ails the state, with respect to overlapping responsibilities and authorities, in this project.

“We are cooperating with the Prime Minister’s office, Mr Gerapetritis and Mr Skertsos and despite the fact that the issue is complex, we are optimistic,” he said.