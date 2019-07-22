Mitsotakis Says He’ll Enforce Ignored No Smoking Laws

ATHENS – With Greek smokers mocking laws requiring them not to light up in most public places, new Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he’ll be the country’s first leader to enforce the bans.

The laws were ignored by a previous New Democracy-led coalition before he took over and brought the party back to power in July 7 snap elections that ousted the Radical Left SYRIZA, whose deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis – a surgeon – openly defied the law, smoking in the ministry, even during a No Smoking Day conference, and in nightclubs.

Greek media reported Mitsotakis is determined to put an end to this practice and finally implement the ban in hospitals, educational institutions, sports facilities, restaurants, cafes and clubs.

The government is also planning to increase on-the-spot controls while in the next six months, citizens will be able to report violations of the law by telephone, reports said as activists have turned up the heat.

Greeks have disregarded a half dozen no smoking laws over the previous 11 years and successive governments essentially gave up trying to enforce them in a country with one of the highest rates of smoking in the European Union and world.

The first attempt in 2008 came after a law banning smoking in enclosed public places but it’s still going on and there have been no reports of major inspections, fines or prosecution despite a few celebrated half-hearted crackdowns stopped almost as soon as they started.

Greece is one of the few EU member states, where smoking in enclosed public places is banned but in practice, it’s allowed.

The World Health Organization said Greece’s record for enforcing the laws is abysmal and that in effect the initial law was never even implemented when it was passed when New Democracy ruled under former Premier Costas Karamanlis.

Greece has been strongly criticised by the European Commission. “From our perspective, there is little value in having laws if they are not enforced,” EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis told EURACTIV.com in 2017.

Last year he went to Athens and bitterly criticized the government and Polakis for not enforcing and defying the law.

“It is not a matter of free will if someone smokes or not. When this happens in a public area, it is a violation of human rights,” Andriukaitis added. Polakis told him to butt out.