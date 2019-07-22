Greek Health Minister Vows Needed Care for Mati Burn Victims

ATHENS – At the one-year mark of the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 102 people northeast of Greece’s capital, new New Democracy Health Minsiter Vassilis Kikilias said burn victims from the devastated seaside village of Mati will get free care and the drugs they need for treatment.

He went to the country’s main healthcare provider, EOPYY after reports there were not enough drugs the victims need as the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – blamed for not having a disaster response plan and trying to hide the death toll – continued budget cuts in health care.

“A year ago we lost 102 people in a tragic way and with clear responsibilities of the Greek state,” he said. “Some managed to survive this drama and I cannot tolerate them suffering further,” he added, said Kathimerini.

Kikilias said he would hold an emergency session of the country’s supreme health council to ensure that silicone, ointments and other required materials are available for patients without charge.

Former Premier Alexis Tsipras’ government was blamed for a chaotic response to the fires, a number of officials are being prosecuted and private suits have been brought after independent reports showed negligence was responsible for so many deaths.

That came a day as firefighters were battling a large blaze in the area of Klakova near Megalopolis in the Peloponnese. A .team of 16 firefighters, manning eight engines, were sent to the scene while five water-dropping aircraft assisted their efforts. It remained unclear whether the blaze was close to residential areas, the paper also said.