Dendias: Foreign Policy with Sense of Responsibility

ATHENS – “The Mitsotakis’ government seeks to consolidate the achievement of national consensus on the main lines of foreign policy. It does not claim a monopoly on patriotism. It will consult with and inform the opposition. It will respect and listen to criticism,” Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday, during a discussion of government’s policy statements in Parliament.

The foreign minister noted that “the Cyprus issue is a top national concern” and said that the only way to reach a mutually acceptable solution that was beneficial for the Republic of Cyprus was “to resume negotiations and find a solution based on the decisions of the UN Security Council and the full implementation of the acquis communautaire”. He stressed, however, that essential prerequisites for the resumption of talks are an end to illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ and the removal of Turkish ships from the Cyprus coastal zone and the EEZ.

On Greek-Turkish relations, Dendias pointed out that the main goal is to promote a policy that is based on the stable principles of good neighbourly relations, respect for international law and international treaties, while making it clear that Greece’s guiding principle is international law, “which does not tolerate provocative actions, threats of war or unilateral claims.” However, as “Turkey’s European perspective becomes less visible, a policy that takes this new reality into account becomes mandatory.”

With regard to Greece’s relationship and position in the Balkans, the foreign minister said that “the objective is to strengthen Greece’s political and economic footprint in the region through interconnectivity projects, further increasing exports to and through these countries.” According to him, Greece supports the accession perspective of the countries of the Western Balkans and at the same time underlines that the road to the EU is inextricably linked to the strict conditionality, based on the candidates’ own performance.

Referring to the Prespes Agreement, Dendias argued that the government would do everything possible to reduce its negative consequences and warned that it would not tolerate phenomena of incomplete compliance. “The Agreement had to be completed in a more profitable way for our national interests. Our aim is to do everything possible to reduce its negative repercussions. We will seek to deepen relations with our northern neighbour in the context of mutually beneficial cooperation. We will not tolerate, however, phenomena of incomplete compliance,” he said.

Dendias also mentioned the role of Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean, stressing: “The two triangles (Greece – Cyprus – Israel and Greece – Cyprus – Egypt), as well as the cooperation with other countries in the region, strengthen the West’s cooperation with the countries there. They are stability factors for the wider region.”

Regarding Greek-American relations, Dendias noted that “developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, the renewed US interest in the region and the active foreign policy of our country create conditions for closer cooperation with the US side.”

He also informed the national assembly that preparations for the second phase of Greece-US Strategic Dialogue to be held in the autumn of 2019 discussing all issues of defence cooperation.