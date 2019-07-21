Greek Police Arrest Six in Violent Protest at German Embassy

ATHENS – Six people were arrested during a protest outside the German Embassy in Greece’s capital after they attacked police officers guarding the building, a swift response to violence that the new New Democracy administration said was tolerated and even condoned by the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

The suspects – five foreign nationals and a Greek – were part of a larger group of around 20 people staging a protest in the vicinity of the embassy on July 19 with reports saying they kicked and punched police trying to keep them from getting to the embassy.

There were no reports of who they were or what they were protesting. All six tried to resist arrest, while the foreign nationals refused to have their fingerprints taken, said Kathimerini, adding that the suspects charges of causing grievous bodily harm, verbal abuse, disturbing the peace and of refusing to be fingerprinted.

They were released from custody pending trial but will have to check in at their local police station every two days as the terms.