New Democracy Moving Fast to End Campus Asylum

ATHENS – New Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is charging ahead with his promise to stop allowing college grounds be a haven for criminals and anarchists, pushing a bill that would end university asylum.

The public prosecutor and police will be able to enter campus if there is a sign of unlawful activity, unlike now when anarchists could attack police and scurry into colleges to get away, authorities barred from entering.

The asylum law had been established to insure free speech without political or police interference but under the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, which is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers, it was abused and became a cover for criminals.

The provision to scrap the asylum law will be presented this week and was discussed by ministers of Education Niki Kerameus and Citizens’ Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis.

“The abolition of the asylum is very popular in the university community and in society,” Kerameus told 104.9 FM radio

“Our aim is that no time is wasted in defining specific (illegal) actions… we’re saying that if, for example, a student falls victim to violence, he or she and anyone (with him or her) can alert the authorities so that they intervene on the (university) premises,” she said.