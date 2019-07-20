Margaritis Schinas: Devoting 30 Years Towards “a Proud European Greece’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Margaritis Schinas, former spokesman for the European Commission, at Maximos Mansion on Friday.

Mitsotakis wil propose Schinas as Greece’s representative on the new Commission, it was announced on Thursday, by notifying the new president of the Commissioners College, Ursula von der Leyen.

In statements immediately after his meeting with the premier, Schinas stressed that there is no greater honor than that presented to a person by his homeland, and added that he feels deeply moved for the PM’s nomination and the confidence he has shown to him, as well as for the hundreds of support messages he has received from anonymous citizens, and people from social and financial circles who are wishing him every success.

“I devoted 30 years of my life to defending the goal of a proud European Greece, of equal standing in Europe, just as envisioned by (former PM and New Democracy founder Constantine) Karamanlis 40 years ago. But also for a powerful Europe, which can be an anchor of stability in an increasingly uncertain and insecure world,” Schinas said. “I feel the deep responsibility of continuing to serve and serve this double goal over the next five years, pending of course the approval of the new EU President and the confidence of the European Parliament,” he concluded.