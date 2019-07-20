Government Spokesman: Life in Athens Back to Normal

An earthquake of an initial estimate of 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 14:12 pm on Friday. The epicenter of the earthquake was 23 km northwest of Athens, in the region of Parnitha.

According to the Greek government spokesman, there have been no reports of injuries, only of damages in old, uninhabited buildings. Problems in mobile communication networks were temporary – due to network overloading – and all networks are now functioning properly. Life in Athens is back to normal.

Further information will be provided as necessary.