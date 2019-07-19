Seeking Investors, Mitsotakis Meets Billionaire Prem Watsa

ATHENS – Moving fast to meet his goal of bringing back foreign investors scared off by a 29 percent corporate rate and opposition from the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on July 19 met Indo-Canadian billionaire investor Prem Watsa, head of Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The company has property and casualty insurance and reinsurance interests across the world plus stakes in companies that include BlackBerry and General Electric with the talks said to have been “extremely cordial” said Kathimerini.

Government officials who weren’t named told the paper that Watsa was told of Mitsotakis’ priority to boost growth and work with foreign investors and as he has moved to start the long-delayed $8 billion development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport.

Watsa reportedly displayed great interest in investment opportunities opening up in many sectors in Greece including banking, real estate and tourism, the paper said, but there were no reports of any prospective deals even being discussed as yet.