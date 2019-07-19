Greece: Strong Earthquake Rattles Athens, Shakes Up Tourists (Video)

ATHENS – An earthquake said to register 5.1 to 5.3 on the Richter scale rumbled through Greece’s capital shortly before 2:30 p.m. on July 19, with no immediate reports of injuries or major damage, although there were some power cuts and phone service was cut off.

The quake’s epicenter was located 23 kilometers (14.29 miles) northwest of Athens, seismologists said, some distance from where a deadly Sept. 7, 1999 earthquake began, killing 143 people, injuring 1,600 in the country’s deadliest natural disaster up to that time in nearly a half century.

Μετά την ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση. Ο κόσμος στους δρόμους. Διαβάστε περισσότερα: https://bit.ly/30Fv0cf Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Friday, July 19, 2019

The July 19 quake was short, from several to 15 seconds in some parts of the capital and TV reports said tourists and people in the main Syntagma Square center in front of the Greek Parliament were running in panic.

The tremor was felt inside Athens International Airport. Some minutes after the intiial report, the site Ethnos.gr said at least one building had collapsed, an uninhabited house on the main shopping of thoroughfare of Ermou Street clogged with shoppers and tourists. A vehicle outside the building was damaged, the report said.

A video of the aftermath of the earthquake showed a departure lounge full of shaken looking people, said the Mirror.

Clare Wielner, who was at the Golden Coast Hotel and Bungalows in Marahtonas, 20 miles east of Athens, when the earthquake struck said “it was scary,” and rattled everyone. “Buildings shook. I have never felt anything like it. I can’t see any damage but has certainly changed the mood of the place,” she said.

(Material from Associated Press was used in this report)