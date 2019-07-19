25th Kalamata International Dance Festival Βegins on Friday

KALAMATA, Greece – The 25th Kalamata International Dance Festival will kick off in the coastal city at the southernmost tip of the Peloponnese on Friday, July 19 and run until July 28.

The programme debuts with a first appearance by Joy Alpuerto Ritter in Greece, performing her solo work “Babae” at 19:30 on July 19-20 at Kalamata’s Dance Megaron. First presented at the Witch Dance Project in Berlin in 2016, the name means ‘woman’ in Tagalog and is inspired by Mary Wigman’s “Witch Dance”.

Also on the same nights, starting on the main stage at Kalamata’s Dance Megaron at 22:00, Kader Attou’s hip-hop group CCN de la Rochelle/Cie Accrorap will present his acclaimed choreography “The Roots” that combines hip hop with Indian kathak and modern dance.

Other notable performances include Josef Nadj with “Mnemosyne”, the free dance performances in Kalamata’s Central Square on July 20 (featuring the UK group TrashDollys), while a number of Greek dance groups will be among those appearing on July 21, (with Andi Xhuma presenting “Tipping Point” in Kalamata’s Central Square).

The second weekend of the festival, will feature two major personalities of the art scene: Akram Khan with his work “Until the Lions” and Béla Tarr.

Full details on the programme and performances are available on the website www.kalamatadancefestival.gr