New Chief of Hellenc Police Announced Following KYSEA Meeting

Decisions to appoint a new police chief and create the post of National Security Advisor to the prime minister were reached during a meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) on Friday, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Council approved a recommendation by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis to appoint Lieutenant General Michail Karamalakis as the new Chief of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos briefed the Council on issues relating to the ministry.

Finally the Council also approved a proposal by Minister of State Georgios Gerapetritis to create the post of National Security Advisor to the prime minister, with the government’s selection to be announced in the near future, who will also serve as KYSEA’s secretary and have a role in coordinating national security issues.