Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to Mr. Diamataris and the New Editors

To the Editor:

First, my husband Tassos and I send congratulations to Mr. Diamataris on his new post in the Greek government. We wish him every success.

Secondly, we send kudos to your Chicago journalist, Anthe Mitrakos. Last May, she covered The Greek Women’s University Club Scholarship Luncheon and after meeting her, we were so impressed, that we decided to renew our subscriptions (both electronic and mailed copies) to The National Herald.

Best wishes to your new editors as well.

Harriette Condes-Zervakis and

Tassos Zervakis

Darien, IL