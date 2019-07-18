The moment the temperatures begin to rise, usually in the springtime, everyone you meet seems to ask the same question, after the typical greetings and the “Hello, how are yous” are over, of course, “Are you going to Greece?”

For those who are blessed with organizational skills and planned ahead, the answer is blurted out immediately, “Yes,” and then the discussion continues with the when and where exactly details. For those who by necessity or by choice wait until the last minute, the answer can be “Maybe” or “Hopefully” or “Probably in August,” but before you know it, the heat of the summer has set in, and all that time you thought you had to plan your trip is gone. Oh well.

It is preferable to be able to schedule things in advance and know for certain if you will be going or not, but sometimes, life happens. It can be difficult to drag your family with you across the ocean and half a continent, wondering if it was easier for Pappou when he first made the transatlantic crossing by boat some time in the past.

Then a casual glance at the photos on a resort website will help make the decision easier so that when you are inevitably asked, “Are you going to Greece?” you can respond with an enthusiastic “Yes, I am,” and make sure you book a room at that fantastic resort.

Greece is a top tourist destination for many reasons, so Greeks in the diaspora should definitely enjoy it every chance they get, even if it means delaying the visit to the relatives a little bit. And if your relatives ask you what that other island has that’s better than what your ancestral village has to offer, just show them some of the photos from that luxurious resort.