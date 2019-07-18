New Democracy Mulls Suspending Lenient SYRIZA Penal Reforms

ATHENS – Greece’s new ruling New Democracy administration is reviewing reforms pushed through the Parliament just before Radical Left SYRIZA was ousted in July 7 snap elections that would open the door for the conditional release of terrorist killers and reduce penalties for other major crimes.

Former Premier Alexis Tsipras’ party is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers and he was accused of being soft on crime to re-establish leftist credentials after he surrendered to the country’s European lenders in 2015 to get a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.58 billion) with Greece teetering on being pushed out of the Eurozone.

The Justice Ministry said it needs time to examine the effect in hundreds of court trials by the rush job criminal code revision and analyze possible changes in provisions which have been criticized by judicial officials and the opposition parties, sources told Kathimerini.

Any changes could be completed by September when the major assassin of the disbanded Nov. 17 terrorist group, Dimitris Koufodinas, could apply to get out of jail for house arrest although he’s serving 11 life sentences for his role in the murders of 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy over the years..

The reformed penal code included the reclassification of certain felonies and misdemeanors including making bribery a lesser offense although Tsipras said he would be tough on corruption but wasn’t.