ANIMART Festival to Be Held on Hydra from July 22 until July 31

HYDRA, Greece – The ANIMART festival is returning to the island of Hydra on July 22-31 with a rich programme of events that includes theatre, dance, music, photography, art and cinema. It is taking place under the auspices of the Hydra Municipality in collaboration with the Hydra Arts Lab and entrance to the public at all events is free of charge.

The events will take place at various venues and locations on the island, including the historic home of Lazaros Kountouriotis, the 2nd Hydra Primary School, the Kamini theatre, the open-air cinema ‘Gardenia’, the municipal market and other open spaces.

Among others, it will feature a poetry reading by Olympic gold medallist in gymnastics Ioannis Melissanidis and several well-known Greek actors, avant-garde experimental films, the original site-specific audiovisual artwork “HYDRAION: In Praise of Water” by award-winning Australian artist Ros Bandt, as well as photography exhibitions, lectures and a jazz concert.

The full programme of events can be viewed at the website www.animartgreece.eu